Home > Bollywood Farhan Akhtar opens up about feeling judged for his role in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ Sakina Mehdi | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

'Farhan Akhtar opens up about feeling judged for his role in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar appeared in an interview and shared that he felt judged for his role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag because of a question asked by a journalist.

In the 2013 film, Akhtar played the role of late track star Milkha Singh.

The actor recalled, “At the very first press conference that we did for the announcement of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a journalist asked Rakeysh, ‘How come you cast Farhan in this film? Why didn’t you take some Punjabi actor only? How will he do it?’ Rakeysh, of course, being Rakeysh and he had his belief, answered on my behalf and said why he chose to work with me on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.”

He added, “But I never forgot that question, it stayed with me. That question honestly fueled me so much during the making of that film, that why should anyone have this question about someone, firstly, who is an actor and without knowing what it is that they are capable of.”

He further added, “From my point of view, it felt like someone is being judgmental not knowing what this person is capable of doing. That gave me a lot of fuel.”