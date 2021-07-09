Home > Bollywood Urmila Matondkar slams BJP leader over controversial remarks on Dilip Kumar Sakina Mehdi | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Urmila Matondkar slams BJP leader over controversial remarks on Dilip Kumar

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday. Many celebrities and politicians paid tribute to him. However, BJP leader Arun Yadav was called out by Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar for posting a controversial tweet about late actor.

Yadav tweeted, “The death of Mohammad Yusuf Khan (Dilip Kumar), who earned money by keeping a Hindu name in the film world, is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry. [My] deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give peace to the departed soul!”

Matondkar responded to Yadav and wrote, “Shame on you," with a thumbs down emoticon.