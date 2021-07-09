Home > Bollywood Kareena Kapoor launches her first books, says ‘Pregnancy Bible’ is like her third child Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kareena Kapoor launches her first books, says ‘Pregnancy Bible’ is like her third child

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned into an author as the starlet has recently launched her first book on Friday.

She introduced her book titled, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible to her fans and followers on social media platforms. In the book, the Ki & Ka actress had talked about her pregnancy experiences.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are the proud parents of two children. Their first child - son Taimur - was born in December 2016, he is four now. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second child - a baby son.

Unveiling her book on Instagram, the Good Newwz actress shared that the book is very special to her as she feels it is her third child. She wrote in the caption, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

“In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today.” She continued “I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you.”

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with late actor Irrfan Khan. The actress will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.She also has Karan Johar's much-awaited period drama Takht in her line-up.