Shirley Setia opens up on her parents apprehensions: 'My parents were never okay with me living here by myself' Zainab Nasir | July 09, 2021

Singer Shirley Setia revealed how her parents were not comfortable about the fact that she would be living in Mumbai alone to explore the showbiz world laced with politics.



It was hard but Shirley managed to convince her parents. They did not stop her despite having genuine apprehensions.

Shirley lived a well-settled life in New Zealand but she left it to follow her passion and career.

The singer turned actor, in a chat with Hindustan Times said, “My parents were never okay with me living here by myself. But [that changed] when they saw that so many people love me, especially after my mom attended one concert of mine, long back in Mumbai, and saw so many people loving me in person.”

Shirley added, “When mom dad saw that in real life it was a completely different scenario, that’s what motivated them... ke theek hai, try karne dete hain kuch time tak, agar hua toh theek hai, nahi toh wapas bulalenge.”

However, her parents were convinced once she gained immense popularity with her cover songs, like Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Tum Hi Ho, Sanam Re and Bol Do Na Zara.

Currently, Shirley is excited to make her Bollywood debut with the film Nikamma, alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

As far as trolling and criticism were concerned, Shirley preferred to stay away from the negativity surrounding her and focused only on the good.

She concluded, “No matter what you post, people will say something or the other. Not everyone is going to like everything you put out there. But, you’re doing it for yourself, and for all the people who supported you.”