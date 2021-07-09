Home > Bollywood Richa Chadha to address youth on crucial issues in virtual session Zainab Nasir | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Richa Chadha will be connecting with the youth in an interactive virtual event meant for the Indian diaspora, on July 10.



According to Richa, the youth needed guidance towards the right path by refreshing in their minds the present status of the society.

Richa will voice the mistakes she made in life and how she dealt with the insecurities which had taken control of her life. She wanted to equip the youth by giving lessons on how to cope with such situations in their lives.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the 34-year-old said, “Empowerment of the youth is our responsibility, and for them to learn from our good experiences as well as mistakes, we must share them openly with them. Establishing trust with the youth is extremely important, and guiding them towards the path of social justice is a must.”

At the event, Youth Power for Social Justice: An Interactive Conversation, Richa will mainly focus on age groups ranging from 11-18, particularly from the South Asian and US diaspora.

She concluded, “By instigating curiosity in them and helping them through their insecurities by sharing personal experiences from when we were their age, I believe they can gain the confidence to overcome difficulties. Also, they can build a way to make a difference not just in their own lives but in the entire world.”