Varun Dhawan gives a glimpse of latest look from 'Bhediya', says 'time to say goodbye to my long hair'
Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 09, 2021

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has currently been busy shooting for his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya. The actor, being an avid social media user, had been sharing updates from his upcoming adventure on the social media with his fans and followers.

Taking to his Instagram, the Main Tera Hero actor shared a glimpse from the sets of the film and revealed that he had been shooting a few “last key scenes” of the movie. Varun dropped a bunch of new pictures on the photo-and-video sharing platform, in which he can be seen posing shirtless in front of the mirror. The actor has given a glimpse of his perfectly ripped physique in the monochrome picture.





In the caption, the Badlapur actor wrote, “Last day. Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it's time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director Amar Kaushik, has made me make for this character,” he wrote. “Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning,” Varun added.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role opposite Varun. The film is scheduled to release next year.







