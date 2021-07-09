Home > Bollywood Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan name second baby boy 'Jeh' after 5 months Zainab Nasir | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced that they had finally named their 5 month old baby boy, Jeh.



The couple had not disclosed the face of the little one yet. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena shared two sons, namely Taimur Ali Khan and now, Jeh Ali Khan.

Randhir Kapoor, Kareena’s father confirmed the news by speaking to leading Daily, “Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh."

Previously, Netizens criticized Saif and Kareena when they named their son Taimur. According to some, Taimur was the name of a Turkish invader but the couple said that Taimur meant ‘iron’ in Persian, which was why they had chosen the name.

In an interview, Kareena recalled the time when she had delivered Taimur and was getting trolled. She was asked, “Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, It hadn’t even been eight hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don’t care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we’re happy. I’m just gonna go home and go away with this. I don’t want to know anything else, what is trolling, what is happening.”