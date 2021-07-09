Home > Bollywood ‘It hurts to see people hiding their small-town identities,’ says Swati Kapoor Zainab Nasir | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Swati Kapoor opened up on how she was warmly welcomed and respected in the industry despite hailing from a small town, Kanpur.



The actress has featured in films like Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Fuddu.

Swati told Hindustan Times, “It hurts to see people hiding their small-town identities. I can never do so! For me, my hometown is an imperative part of my life and I am proud of it. Many have said in the past that people coming from small cities are looked down upon in the industry but on the contrary, I was warmly welcomed and got work accordingly.”

When asked how she started her career, Swati said, “I was doing a hospitality course while sharing an apartment in Mumbai with my friends from Kanpur who were trying their luck in acting. So, it was while hanging around with them I got an offer for a print shoot. That’s how I started.”

She continued, “I made up my mind to audition for TV shows as well. Though my parents were not comfortable with me joining acting but by then I had signed the show and eventually they agreed.”

Swati signed off by saying, “With films you have a bound script, limited time to shoot with no last-minute changes while TV is completely opposite as we have to shoot more to create bank of episodes and last-minute changes are a regular deal. But for me both are fun and TV is my lifeline.”