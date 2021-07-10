Harbhajan Singh, wife Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have welcomed baby number two.

The news was shared in a post by the sportsman himself on his Instagram handle Saturday night.

"A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support," read the statement.



"Blessed with a baby boy #grateful," he captioned alongside the post.





Harbhajan and Geeta welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2016. The couple named their munchkinHinaya Heer Plaha.