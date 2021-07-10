Home > Bollywood Tiger Shroff's sister spills the beans on his relationship with Disha Patani Web Desk | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is touching on the actor's chemistry with rumored girlfriend Disha Patani.

Speaking with Times Now in a recent interview, Krishna revealed that there is never a dull moment with Tiger and Disha.

"Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship," she said.

"It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family," she continued.

Krishna further said, "And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy," she concluded.

