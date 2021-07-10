Home > Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan recalls seeing Dilip Kumar on screen for the first time Sakina Mehdi | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Amitabh Bachchan recalls seeing Dilip Kumar on screen for the first time

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wrote a heartfelt note in fond memory of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Bachchan and Kumar worked together in 1982 film Shakti. This was their first and last film together.

Bachchan shared about the first time he saw late actor on big silver screen, he wrote, “The name that had been floating in that vacuum suddenly took shape, right there on the screen in front of me .. large and in black and white .. that name, that visual often repeated in converse .. DILIP KUMAR .. there was something in his presence .. when he appeared all others became a blurred focus .. when he spoke, you felt right, convinced .. and you came back with all of that home .. and it remained with you.”

The Sholay actor also recalled that he saw Kumar at a restaurant and wanted to get an autograph from him, he stated, “After long contemplation which drove me to awe and shivering excitement, I decided to approach him for an autograph .. but no autograph book .. so out again in the street, a book bought and inside the restaurant again and the relief to still find him there.”

He went on, “The walk up to him .. he is concentrated conversation .. i push my words to him in general and the book in hand .. there is no reaction .. he did not even look at me or the book .. and after a short while walked away , out through the door and gone .. the autograph book still in my vacant hands .. the autograph book was not important at all .. it was his presence .. that’s it.”

While talking about Kumar’s charm, the 78-year-old wrote, “You never found a single element out of place when he performed on screen or in his non public appearance , or even the public appearance .. his eyes his walk his each limb his every spoken word was like poetry .. the graph and the tone , the pauses the rapid fire , the run by a train , that glass of the sorrow and the inconsequential and consequential expressions of learning.”