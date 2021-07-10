Home > Bollywood Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share exciting new snaps as they begin ‘Fighter’ shoot Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share exciting new snaps as they begin ‘Fighter’ shoot

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan has given his fans all the right reasons to go crazy as he has shared some stunning new snaps with Deepika Padukone. The two mega stars of the industry are all set to share the big screen for the first time in upcoming action-packed film Fighter.

The upcoming movie is helmed by War director, Siddharth Anand. While fans, who have eagerly been waiting for this project for a long time, are happy to see the pictures Hrithik shared on his social media handles.

On Friday, the Bang Bang actor shared beautiful selfies with the Piku girl and director Siddharth on social media and announced that they have kick started the shooting of Fighter.

In the pics, the Super 30 star looked dapper in his black t-shirt and white cap while the Padmavaat actress was clad in red sweatshirt as she is seen posing with his arm around her shoulders. Hrithik captioned the post as, “This gang is ready for take off. #Fighter.”





The project was announced on Hrithik’s birthday in January this year. Announcing his association with the project by sharing a teaser of sorts, the actor tweeted, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."