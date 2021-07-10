Home > Bollywood Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of his early workout session on Saturday in latest pic Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of his early workout session on Saturday in latest pic

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has been raising the temperature on social media with his stunning gym clicks. The actor, who is all set to hit the screens in his latest superhero avatar in The Immortal Ashwatthama, has been hitting hard at work at the gym for his role in the upcoming film.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday, the Uri actor, once again, kicked off his day early with a workout session and shared a glimpse of it with his fans.

In the picture, the Raazi actor can be seen clad in a pair of shorts with a t-shirt. He paired up sneakers and a cap to complete his gym look. Vicky clicked the picture while standing in front of the mirror and while doing so, he offered fans a glimpse of his gym. The time stamp on the photo was 5:45 AM.

Earlier, the Masan famed actor shared a video of himself nailing a heavyweight deadlift at the gym with his trainer. Celebrating his achievement, he shared the video on his gram and wrote, "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!"

On the work front, besides The Immortal Ashwatthama, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur with director Meghna Gulzar and Sardar Udham Singh with director Shoojit Sircar.