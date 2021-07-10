BoycottToofaan: Farhan Akhtar’s film faces calls for ban#

Indian Twitter has slammed Mrunal Thakur and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan because they are unhappy with the plot of the film.

Netizens have called for the film to be banned as it promotes inter-faith marriages. In the film Akhtar is playing role of a Muslim boxer Aziz Ali and his love interest is a Hindu named Dr Pooja Shah.

On Saturday, Boycott Toofaan started trending on Twitter for its controversial plot.

A user tweeted, “Toofaan is against our culture."

Another user wrote, “Don’t forget that Farhan Akhtar is ANTI CAA and joined Anti CAA protests...So please boycott his movie TOOFAN......Hit him hard where it hurts...#BoycottToofaan.”

One more user tweeted, “Movie sucks actor sucks and their ideology sucks and Bollywood sucks so I humbly request all my fellow citizens to please #BoycottToofaan.”

While another said, “Remember Farhan Akhtar shared the distorted map excluding Kashmir from India, which is mostly used by Kashmiri separatists who do not consider Kashmir a part of India. Now, why should we Indians let him release his film in our country?”



