Huma Qureshi on going back to work: 'We have to be safe, but also have to earn a living' Eesha Iftikhar | July 10, 2021

Even the pandemic couldn’t stop Huma Qureshi from working. She had been shooting for her film,Bell Bottom and her forthcoming web show, Maharani. But due to the lockdowns and restrictions on shoots, Huma was forced to take unanticipated breaks.

However, now that the lockdown is being lifted, Huma is more than glad to return back to work. She said:

“This was great news by all means. Of course, we’ve to be safe and careful, but we also have to earn a living, all of us. We’ve to figure out a way while being responsible, on how to go out and work.”

Huma has worked on multiple projects during the pandemic so she’s not scared to go back to work like others and added, “I’d say we were lucky that as soon as the first lockdown ended in 2020, we shot it in that window. So, we were quite blessed that way.”

When the pandemic reached India in March 2020, it was precisely then when Huma was offered the head role in Maharani. Even though the future of the entertainment industry was wildly uncertain, the 34-year-old actress mustered courage and accepted the role.

“I thought it was brilliantly written, very well crafted role. Not just that, the writing of the whole series was stupendous. I was intrigued and decided to say a yes. It didn’t matter which medium it came out on, OTT or theatres,” she recalled.

Huma is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Army of the Dead.