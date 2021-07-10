Home > Bollywood Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan remembers Dilip Kumar: 'Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete Awe' Eesha Iftikhar | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Babil Khan shared inspiration with his late dad Irrfan Khan. The duo was a die-hard fan of Dilip Kumar and connected with each other over Bollywood’s cinematic legend, who died on Wednesday. Dilip was 98.

Babil Khan, who is shooting for his Bollywood debut film Qala, took to his official IG handle to pen down a beautiful tribute for the late actor. He also explained how much Dilip had contributed towards inspiring him and Irrfan. The young star mentioned his utter disappointment for not paying his tribute right after he heard the terrible news.

Babil posted pictures of Dilip’s signed autobiography that he and his dad received and along with it, he wrote a heartfelt caption.

"I was at our farmhouse, preparing for ‘Qala’ when I got the news,” Babil wrote. “How ashamed I was to have not been able to do this in time, for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. I didn’t have any telecommunication network and I literally rushed back to Mumbai just to be able to pay tribute to the master.”

He continued: “Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete Awe, and trust me there were very very few instances when Baba would feel awe-struck, the great Dilip saab was one to demand that from him through his irreplaceable charm and subtlety.”

Babil also detailed the first movie of Dilip Kumar that caught his attention and went on: "I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was ‘Andaz’. His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song ‘Toote na dil Toote na’, I knew I was in love.”

“I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together. Thank you so much Dilip Saab, you were way ahead of your time,” Babil added.