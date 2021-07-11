Home > Bollywood Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has come a long way to become a successful actress in the B Town! The actress, who has given many hit films to Indian cinema, might just be on her way to sign another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, this time alongside actor Kartik Aaryan.

As of Friday, the 35-year-old Padmaavat star was spotted walking inside Bhansali's Juhu office. She was papped out his office in a red Balenciaga upper paired with denim jeans and hot pink heels.

Moments later, Bollywood’s latest sensation Kartik was also spotted at Bhansali’s office. The two star have grabbed speculations if they are all set to share the screen for the first time in SLB’s next project.





Although the details of their upcoming project have not been revealed, rumors are that the duo would star together in yet another cinematic piece by the Bajirao Mastani director.

The news comes after the Tamasha actress sent an adorable wish for Kartik’s birthday in November 2020. "May we star in a film together this year," she wrote for the actor.