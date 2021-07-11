Home > Bollywood Krishna Shroff sheds light on Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff’s bond Sakina Mehdi | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff appeared in an interview with a publication and shared details about her brother and Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s strong bond.

The 31-year-old has been rumored to be dating Patani however, they are yet to confirm the status of their relationship.

While talking about the rumored couple, Krishna said, "Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship.”

She went on to say, “It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing.”

She concluded, “We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy."