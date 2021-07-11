Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra looks radiant in white as she spends time at ‘timeless India within New York City’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Priyanka Chopra looks radiant in white as she spends time at ‘timeless India within New York City’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas definitely know how to spice up the fashion game with her ever-gorgeous style statements. The starlet has been looking radiant as she visited her New York City restaurant, Sona recently.

Taking her social media handle, the White Tiger starlet posted a few pictures from her evening. PeeCee, who launched her career as an entrepreneur earlier this year with the opening of Sona, an Indian-and-modern cuisine restaurant in New York, can be seen flaunting her beautiful smile as she returned to her restaurant.





Taking to Instagram, the Desi Girl of Bollywood posted her glamorous pictures in strappy white silk dress. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and Priyanka looked drop-dead glowing in it. She paired her outfit with gold heels and tied her hair in a bun.

In the caption, she wrote, “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City.”

Chopra had earlier visited the restaurant, last month, her first visit ever since the restaurant opened. Here, she had said, “I cannot believe I’m finally at sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes sonanewyork such a wholesome experience.”







