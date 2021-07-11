Home > Bollywood Emraan Hashmi stuns fans with his chiseled physique transformation for ‘Tiger 3’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Emraan Hashmi stuns fans with his chiseled physique transformation for ‘Tiger 3’

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has left his fans and followers stunned as he shared a glimpse of his massive transformation for upcoming action-packed film Tiger 3.

While the latest installment of the the popular franchise, Tiger, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, has been making the headlines ever since it has hit the production floors, it will be a treat to watch Hashmi, who will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the film.

While it has been reported by several Indian media outlets that the Bharat famed on-screen couple, Salman and Katrina Kaif are expected to resume shooting for Tiger 3 by the end of this month, reports also suggested that the Murder famed actor will also be joining the shoot now.

Ahead of joining the shooting of Tiger 3, Emraan, 42, has taken the internet by a storm as he dropped his picture post a workout. The actor can be seen flaunting his ripped physique.

In the shared picture, he was seen standing shirtless in his gym with a mask on his face as he gave a glimpse of his massive physical transformation for Tiger 3. The actor had captioned the image as, “Only just the beginning!!!”.

Emraan was last seen in gangster drama, Mumbai Saga, which was released earlier this year. The film also starred John Abraham, Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.