Home > Bollywood Ileana D’Cruz opens up about past relationship and overcoming it Sakina Mehdi | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ileana D’Cruz opens up about past relationship and overcoming it

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz sat down for an interview with a publication and shared some tips for dealing with a heartbreak.

D’Cruz was dating an Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone but they parted ways in 2019.

The Rustom actor said, “How do you deal with heartbreak? There are so many ways to deal with it. Have a nice bunch of girlfriends if you have got them, you know, a good support system.”

She continued, “Cake always helps. Don’t judge yourself if you want to sit on the couch in your underwear eating cake. It makes you feel very good. And working out, surprisingly. You feel so much better.”

The 34-year-old described what love means to her, “Love is like coming home. It’s comforting and calming.”

D’Cruz further shared what an ideal date should be like, “Picnic under the stars, on a beach, maybe. With a lovely glass of wine, listening to the sound of waves and talking for hours.”