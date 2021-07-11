Home > Bollywood ‘Mom Neetu Kapoor would treat daughter-in-law like a queen,’ says Riddhima Kapoor Sakina Mehdi | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor during an interview revealed how her mother Neetu Kapoor will treat her daughter-in-law.

Neetu’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt. The two are often spotted hanging out together.

Riddhima told a publication, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

She added, “She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen.”