Sangeeta Bijlani’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan revealed

Former Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani appeared in an interview with a publication and revealed that she is on cordial terms with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan.

Bijlani and Khan dated for a decade and was about to tie the knot. However, Bijlani later left Bollywood and married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin.

Bijlani told the outlet, “Connections don’t break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry.”

She added, “At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown up now. Life is full of experiences.”