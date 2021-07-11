Home > Bollywood ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ clocks 7 years: Varun Dhawan recalls cherished memories with Alia Bhatt on sets Zainab Nasir | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania marked 7 years today, as the cast reflect on their memories.



Alia and Varun shared the screen for the second time after their first film Student of the Year.

The film was helmed by Shashank Khaitan, who highlighted that a lot of hard work, sweat and love was put into the filming of the movie.

Varun essayed the role of Rakesh ‘Humpty’ Kumar Sharma in the film.

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun shared a video clip and a set of pictures with Alia Bhatt.





Alia played the character of Kavya Pratap Singh in the movie.



Famed actor Varun has wrapped up the shooting of film Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.

Bhediya is a supernatural thriller helmed by Amar Kaushik, slated to release next year in April.

Film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania revolved around a young talented girl who goes to Delhi to buy an expensive dress for her wedding where she meets a flirtatious young Punjabi boy Rakesh, and falls in love with him.