‘To survive this pandemic one needs money and financial security,’ says Shweta Tiwari

Actress Shweta Tiwari opened up on her decision as to why she chose to work in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and voiced her concerns regarding the upcoming third wave of the pandemic.



Recently, the actress was making headlines as she was caught up in a custody battle for their son with her husband Abhinav Kohli, whom she accused of domestic violence.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Shweta said, “Today to survive and fight this pandemic, one needs money and financial security. You need awareness should follow protocols but one has to work. If you fall ill and need medical care, you need money, sometimes lakhs to be hospitalised. People are not working, projects are stuck but to pay EMIs and monthly bills, you need money. I can’t wait for the pandemic to end before I got out to work. We don’t know how long this pandemic will go on. Is this a pandemic or an endemic? No one knows. We should be prepared as now the third wave is looming.”

She added, “I have seen people crying because they don’t have money or lost their jobs. You help a few but you can’t possibly help everyone. The last 15 months have been bad for so many. But there were businesses that made millions and took advantage of the situation too. The pandemic taught us who will stand and help us in need. It has taught us the value of health, family, and nature.”

Shweta Tiwari became a household name with her stellar performance in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic soap opera Kasauti Zindagi Ki.