Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share a glimpse of Vamika as turns six-month-old

B-Town’s beloved couple actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a bunch of beautiful pictures of celebrating their newborn daughter Vamika’s half birthday.

Vamika, who was born earlier this year, turned six-months-old and her proud parents celebrated the day with a picnic in the park.

Taking to the Instagram, the couple shared beautiful glimpse as the marked the wonderful occasion. In the photos, the Pk actress is seen lying on a picnic mat with Vamika resting on top of her. Anushka is wearing a pink shirt with blue jeans, point something out in the sky to her daughter.

The three of them can be seen enjoying the beautiful day out, surrounded by lush greenery and trees. Anushka shared a glimpse of her baby daughter but she did not share her entire picture.

Another adorable picture shows Vamika in Virat's arms. He is giving her a hug and she is seen wearing a pink and peach striped frock with pink boots. There is also a picture of the cake, decorated with flowers.

Sharing the adorable clicks, the new-mom Anushka captioned the post, "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one Happy 6 months to us three.”

A few weeks ago, Virat and Anushka along with daughter Vamika were photographed at the Mumbai airport as the three of them were leaving for England for the WTC final.