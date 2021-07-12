Home > Bollywood KRK thinks Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas will part ways in 10 years Sakina Mehdi | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

KRK thinks Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas will part ways in 10 years

Self-proclaimed Bollywood critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is under fire for baseless prediction about actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ marriage.

KRK took to Twitter and wrote, “Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years.”

He made more predictions about other celebrities as well including Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut.

KRK tweeted, “Prediction 06- Actress #KanganaRanaut will never ever get married.”

In another tweet he wrote, “Prediction 01- Both son of Saif and Kareena won’t be able to become successful actors because of their wrong names.”

However, social media users slammed KRK and called him out over baseless comments.

One user wrote, “You need to be taught how to be within boundaries. Whatever they may do but you don't have any right to comment on anyone's personal lives.”