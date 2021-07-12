Home > Bollywood Arjun Kapoor shares why Janhvi calling him ‘bhaiyya’ is 'strange' and 'new' to him Eesha Iftikhar | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Boney Kapoor’s kids are still getting to know each other.

Actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about getting accustomed to his relationship with half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. He said that it feels “strange” and “new” when Janhvi addresses him as “Arjun Bhaiyya.”

Arjun and and his sister Anshula Kapoor are Boney’s Kapoor’s kids with Mona Shourie from his first marriage. The veteran actor then married Sridevi and had Janhvi and Kushi. Arjun and Anshula only got to connect with their half sisters after Sridevi passed away in 2018.

On Sunday, in a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, Arjun shared the reason behind why he’s not comfortable with being called “bhaiyya.”

“It sounds a bit religious also, Brother Arjun,” Arjun said. “The thing is, ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ still sounds very strange to me, only because Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very strange way. ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that, it still feels very, very new to me, actually.”

Arjun further added that he has never really asked Janhvi to call him by any specific name. “I think it just comes very naturally to Janhvi to call me ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ because I have never even told her, ‘You should call me this’ or call me that,” he continued.

Only recently, Arjun also tried to explain their family dynamics in an interview and said: “If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other.”