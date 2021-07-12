Home > Bollywood Sarah Ali Khan shares snap from her visit to Kamakhya temple Zainab Nasir | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Sarah Ali Khan shares snap from her visit to Kamakhya temple



Actress Sarah Ali Khan expressed gratitude as she visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati Assam, sharing a sneak peek of her trip.



Sarah Ali Khan spent a fun-filled weekend as she headed North East of India for work-related purposes, seeking blessings at the temple.

The Simmba actress was seen clad in a desi look, white Kurta and a matching bottom with a red and white dupatta along her neck.

As soon as Sarah shared her photos, they immediately went viral on social media. Fans were in love with her desi style.



Sarah was clicked at the airport, as she returned back from Assam.

On the professional front, Sarah will be seen in the film Atrangi Re, starring alongside Akshay kumar and Dhanush.

Sarah will also be a part of Vicky Kaushal’s film, The Immortal Ashwatthama.

She is the daughter of famed actor Saif Ali Khan and ex- wife Amrita Rao.