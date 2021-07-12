Home > Bollywood Mahira Khan reacts to nose job rumours, asks cameraperson to zoom in on her face Eesha Iftikhar | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Mahira Khan opened up about some of the personal most-asked questions during a promotional video for her digital venture Mashion.



A fan asked her if she has opted for a surgical method to enhance her nose, to which Mahira replied in a sassy way. She asked cameraperson to zoom in on her face and said:

“Okay, you have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job. If I had gotten a nose job, Babar wouldn’t have to contour so much.”

“Once I remember maine Asim Raza ko kaha tha (I told director Asim Raza), ‘Asim, you know, a lot of people think I have gotten a nose job done. And I got very excited.’ So, he said, ‘Bete, whoever tells you that you have got a nose job, unse bolo aake mujhse pooche. Kyunki mujhe tumhe shoot karna padta hai (ask them to come and speak to me. Because I am the one who has to shoot you)’,” she further recalled.

Mahira was also asked if she ever struggles with body image issues but the actress replied in negative and said:

“It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues. But I can empathise with body image issues. Everyone’s on social media, you don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out are unreal.”

However, the Humsafar starlet opened up about other insecurties that she has to face and admitted that she struggles with "anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself.”