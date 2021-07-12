Home > Bollywood Taapsee Pannu says stardom is audience's blind faith in the actor Zainab Nasir | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Taapsee Pannu says stardom is audience's blind faith in the actor

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu revealed that she was not in a position right now to be called a superstar, because it was a label only attained if the audience had blind faith in you.



Taapsee has had repeated successes in her career due to her unmatched performances which had received critical acclaim.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee Pannu said, "For me, there is just one definition of stardom, when people have blind faith in you as an actor and are willing to invest their time and money in whatever film you do. Unfortunately, that judgement criteria is currently on pause, because of theatres not being there. This is the only judgement criteria for me, and I'm not able to do anything about it because of the situation."

As she concluded she said, "But I do get a sense of things, be it from the audiences who respond to my work, or the producers who invest money in films, and they know that they are guaranteed a certain amount of returns if I star in the film. These are the yardsticks by which I measure how successful a star... or even if you are a star at all. If you can't give a minimum guarantee for a film, I don't think I can call that stardom. I'm heading in that direction, but I can give you an immodest answer about this when theatres reopen, and the box office collection barometer is presented."

Recently, Taapsee was seen in the film Haseen Dilruba alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.