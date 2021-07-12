Home > Bollywood Varun Dhawan forays into talks with directors, producers for new collaboration Zainab Nasir | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Varun Dhawan forays into talks with directors and producers for collaboration

Actor Varun Dhawan initiated a conversation with Mohit Suri on the production of an action packed love story.



Since the past one year, Varun has actively been in touch with various directors and producers for collaboration.

A source revealed to Pink Villa stating, “Varun has been a fan of Mohit’s work and he has liked the basic premise of the film. It’s high on action with an intense love story in the backdrop, a space that Varun has not explored till date. With the pandemic uncertainty, Varun is being cautious with the subjects he is green lighting and has asked Mohit to develop the idea into a full bound script.”

The source further added, “While timelines are not in place, it’s being planned as something that can potentially start next year. Mohit will dive into the writing process once he wraps up Ek Villain Returns.”

Recently, Varun ended shooting of film Bhediya, a horror-comedy movie.

Bhediya is slated to release next year, in April. Varun has many other films lined up in his kitty.