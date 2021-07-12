Home > Bollywood Shreya Ghoshal expresses gratitude for recognition of 19 years of hard work Zainab Nasir | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shreya Ghoshal expresses gratitude as her career clocks 19 years

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal marked 19 years in the industry, for which she was grateful to all those who appreciated her talent.



Shreya made her singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Devdas, 19 years ago, today.

Taking to Twitter, Shreya looked back on her professional journey.

In the tweet, she wrote, "19 years ago on this day I made my debut in Hindi Films in the iconic film #Devdas It's still vivid in my memories the magical years of the making of the music. Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16 year old girl."

The famed singer also paid her respects to late legendary actor Dilip Kumar by sharing a monochrome picture of him. Dilip Kumar had played the lead in the 1955 film Devdas.

She captioned the photo saying, "As we celebrate 19 years, we salute the legend. Devdas then, now and forever.”

Shreya, 37, also penned a note thanking her parents, "And my parents for being there days and nights with me to make me into what I am today."

The singer is an award winner for her versatile singing. For Devdas she received a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and a Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent.

She has also appeared as a judge in various reality shows like Indian Idol and Indian Idol Junior.

On the personal front, Shreya tied the knot with her childhood love Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on 5 February, 2015, after which they welcomed their first child in May, 2021.