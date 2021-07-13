Home > Bollywood Tabu celebrates 30 years in cinema with a heartfelt note: 'It’s a moment of much pride' Web Desk | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Tabu celebrates 30 years in cinema with a heartfelt note

Indian actorTabassum Fatima Hashmi aka. Tabu is marking 30 years in cinema with a lively throwback video.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the actor shared a clip of a song from her first movie, Coolie No.1, where she was seen dancing in the fields in an all-blue ensemble.

“Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it’s 30 years since my first film Coolie No.1 released. It’s a moment of much pride, along with many other emotions..most importantly of gratitude,” she captioned the post alongside a video clip from the film.



"It’s a moment of much pride,along with many other emotions..most importantly of gratitude," she continued before thanking the filmmakers and co-stars.





"To thank Rama Naidu sir,Suresh Naidu,Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release ,for laying a solid foundation for the years to come..and for whom,I will always be Paapa.(baby in Telugu :))," continued Tabu.

She went on to write, "My guru K.Raghavendra Rao for presenting me like a dream on screen, who taught me all that I needed to learn about humility,beauty, the value of being on time and of never forgetting to enjoy life.Thank you Gurugaru.I owe you much,"

Tabu later thanked everybody else who was a part of her journey.