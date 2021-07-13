Home > Bollywood Pooja Bhatt reflects on past addiction to alcohol: 'We try to cover up' Web Desk | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pooja Bhatt reflects on past addiction to alcohol: 'We try to cover up'

Indian actor Pooja Bhatt is speaking about her battle against alcoholism.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Bombay Begums star touched on how she was open about her alcohol problems back in the days.

"We try to cover up many things. But four years ago when I decided to quit drinking, I decided to be open about it. I began my career with a film like Daddy, which was about a young girl getting her father who’s an alcoholic to stop drinking," she recalled her debut film with Anupam Kher.

"And there I was dealing with the same problem. I reached out to people to let them know that it’s something that could happen to anyone," she continued.

Speaking about the prevalence of the problem in women, Pooja revealed she especially ensured to share her story with fellow females.

"Women especially need to be a little bit more open about that. And I was overwhelmed by the response that I got from random strangers," concluded Pooja.

