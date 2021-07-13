Home > Bollywood ‘Devdas’ turns 19: Shah Rukh Khan recalls funny anecdote from shooting the biggest hit Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Devdas’ turns 19: Shah Rukh Khan recalls funny anecdote from shooting the biggest hit

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the marvelous 19 years of Devdas and thanked everyone for their love.

Helmed by ace Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas, also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, released on July 12, 2002, was a massive hit on the box office.

Walking down the memory lane, the Chennai Express actor took to his social media handles and delighted his millions of fans with adorable pictures from the sets of the film to mark 19 years of Devdas.





Taking to his Instagram handle, SRK wrote, “All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous madhuridixitnene . The stunning aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful apnabhidu dada, full of life kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali.”

Khan said hilariously, “Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!!”“Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas,” the Fan actor concluded.





Earlier in the day, actress Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Bhansali Productions paid tribute to the ‘original’ Devdas – late actor Dilip Kumar. “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever!” Madhuri wrote alongside a series of photos, including one of Dilip Kumar from Devdas.