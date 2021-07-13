Home > Bollywood Shilpa Shetty literally looks not a day older than 25: Pranitha Subhash Eesha Iftikhar | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Pranitha Subhash is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with her forthcoming comedy movie Hungama 2. The South actor revealed that she is a huge fan of her co-star Shilpa Shetty and looks up to her for inspiration.

Pranitha has worked before in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films since 2010, but she’s most excited to make her entry in Hindi cinema along with her idol. In an interview with a leading daily, she spoke highly of Shilpa and said:

"She's one actress I really look up to because she puts so much effort on herself, whether it is her looks or how she maintains her style. Not just me, but the entire crew when we saw her (on the sets), we didn't really expect her to look so young. “

“She literally looks not a day older than 25,” Pranitha added

Hungama 2 is a big comeback for Shilpa as well, who is resuming work in films after a while. The film is all set to be released on July 23, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Pranitha is also gearing up for her second Hindi film’s release. She worked in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.