When Abhishek revealed Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya 'team up' against him in Bengali

Abhishek Bachchan once revealed that his mother Jaya Bachchan always takes Aishwarya Rai’s sides during any and all arguments.

Bollywood’s power couple Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for a decade and a half. And it’s still not enough for Aishwarya’s mother-in-law to not side with her. Abhishek once revealed that his wife and mother gang up against him and “rattle” away in Bengali to exclude him.

During an interview in 2015 with DNA India, Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he’s a mama’s boy. The actor responded in a hilarious manner and revealed that his mother, who is veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, prefers to side with his wife instead of him. According to Abhishek, the women in his house team up against him.

"Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali,” he said with a laugh. “Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali.”

"I understand it a bit. But I cannot speak much. My naani keeps complaining that I’m the only person in the family who does not know the language theek se. Even Pa can speak it well because he spent a lot of his formative years in Kolkata. I’m the only odd one out in the picture," he added.