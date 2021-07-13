Home > Bollywood Fans gush over Anushka Sharma’s latest selfie as she spends private time in London Zainab Nasir | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Fans gush over Anushka Sharma’s latest selfie as she spends private time in London

Actress Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of herself in a recent selfie as she spent ‘me’ time in London.



After Anushka and Virat Kohli celebrated Vamika’s 6 month birthday, Anushka geared up for some ‘me’ time.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka posted her selfie. She was seen clad in a black top paired with a gold watch and black shades, giving major style goals.

Lately, the couple had been quite active on social media and their posts, pictures or videos immediately went viral.



Previously, the parents were spotted cuddling their baby at a picnic on her birthday, but did not reveal Vamika’s face. Anushka gave a sneak peek of her daughter’s birthday cake and captioned it with sweet words, "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Anushka has several projects lined up in her kitty. Currently, she is producing various projects under her production banner Clean Slate Filmz.

Her last project was Zero in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.