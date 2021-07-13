Home > Bollywood Sandeep Singh reveals why Ranveer Singh wasn't his first choice for biopic 'Soorma' Eesha Iftikhar | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Diljit Dosanjh won the hearts of million by playing the role of Sandeep Singh in his biopic Soorma. However, it was recently revealed that Ranveer Singh was considered for the role first, but he wasn’t Sandeep’s first choice.

According to the ex-captain of the Indian national hockey team, he had no personal grudge against Ranveer but his only wish was that whoever plays his character in Soorma to ‘'to look like a real Sikh.”

In an interview with India Today, Sandeep Singh tried to set the record straight once and for all by explaining his point of view. He said,

“Ranveer Singh was definitely considered as the lead actor instead of Diljit Dosanjh. However, he was not my first choice. His look as a Sikh appealed to everyone, and they thought that he would be a good fit for Soorma...I always wanted the person who'd play my role in the film to look like a real Sikh. It should not become a joke because my life has been full of struggles, and it should be justified on screen. Diljit Dosanjh did exactly that."

"It was really easy training Diljit Dosanjh because his nature is as such that he picks up things really quick. It took me hardly three-four months to train Diljit because his learning power is quick. People loved my journey in the film. To show my life story in 2 hours 20 minutes on the screen wasn't an easy job...the Soorma team did it so wonderfully,” Sandeep added while appreciating Diljit's phenomenal performance.

Shaad Ali’s directorial Soorma was released on July 13, 2018. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in lead roles.