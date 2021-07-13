Home > Bollywood Shraddha Kapoor shares loved-up father-daughter messages prior to catching flight Zainab Nasir | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shraddha Kapoor shares loved-up father-daughter messages prior to catching flight

Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of a handwritten note penned by her dad Shakti Kapoor as she left for the shoot of Luv Ranjan's project with co-actor Ranbir Kapoor.



As the second wave of COVID-19 has abated in India, things are gradually settling back and actors are resuming work under strict protocols and in bio-bubbles.

The famed actress and dancing diva of the Bollywood industry will soon be on screen in her upcoming film which is yet to be named.

Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they boarded their flight for the much-awaited project.

Before her departure, Shraddha had been active on Instagram where she posted her hardest goodbye and adorable snaps and boomerangs with her father Shakti Kapoor.



