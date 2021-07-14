Home > Bollywood Taapsee Pannu opens up about her not so 'sensuous' vibe unlike in Haseen Dillruba Web Desk | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Taapsee Pannu opens up about her not so 'sensuous' vibe unlike in Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu is spilling the beans on BTS work that got behind Haseen Dillruba.

The star, who is currently enjoying the success of her romantic thriller Netflix release, says the character of Rani Kashyap does not come naturally to her.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, Taapsee revealed that she herself is no 'sensuous' as Rani.

"People who've known me... They'll know that I am far, far away from Rani, in my real life, the kind of person that I am. I don't have that sexual, sensuous vibe with me. I don't carry that, I don't use that to my advantage. So for me to pull off a character like that... I'm not so smitten with the idea of love."

She continued, "There were a lot of these emotions that weren't coming organically to me, as Taapsee, and I had to literally psych myself out into believing that she is this person who is just smitten with the idea of love, and can go to any dramatic extent to get that love in her life, and she's using sexuality and sensuality as her weapon for that. These were the things not coming naturally to me."