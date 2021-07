Home > Bollywood Suhana Khan stuns during night out in London Web Desk | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Suhana Khan stuns during night out in London

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan looks stunning in her new viral photo.

Suhana, who is currently living in London, was spotted on a night out with friends on Tuesday.

"Uber waiting," the account had captioned alongside the star kid's photo.



Suhana looked like an absolute delight in a backless black dress. The diva also accessorized her look with a blue bag and left her tresses flowing in the air.

Take a look: