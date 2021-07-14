Home > Bollywood Pooja Bhatt breaks silence on marrying again: 'my life is not incomplete' Web Desk | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pooja Bhatt breaks silence on marrying again: 'my life is not incomplete'

Pooja Bhatt does not let stereotypes define her professional and private life.

Speaking to Filmfare, Pooja shared how in the society, a woman is not respected for her career aspirations but marital status.

"No matter what we women achieve in the world, a lot of us come home and our achievements are reduced to ‘haan, theek hai na, tumne Nobel Prize jeet liya magar abhi khaane mein kya hai?’ (Good, you’ve won the Nobel Prize but what’s for dinner?)," began Pooja.



"Are you a mother? Are you not? Are you married? Are you not? I’ve been asked by so many people why aren’t you getting married again. And I tell them that I’ve grown up from thinking ‘and they lived happily ever after’ to ‘and she lived happily ever after’" she continued.

Pooja went on to say that her life is as fulfilling without a husband as it would have been with one.

"I’ve been there, done that, tried it and recommended it to people too. But my life is not incomplete because I choose to live the way I do," she said.



Pooja Bhatt married Manish Makhija in 2003 and announced separation with him in 2014.