Read to know the story behind Jagjit Singh's super-hit song 'Koi Fariyaad'
Sakina Mehdi | July 14, 2021

Co-composer Nikhil Kamath and director Anubhav Sinha of the iconic song Koi Fariyaad from Tum Bin sat down for an interview and revealed an exciting story behind making of the track.

Kamath shared, “It was a sad song. So we decided to go for Jagjit Singh. We created a track which was very trendy, not the typical Jagjit Singh track. If you notice, it is a very modern track without any tabla. Anubhav Sinha was very clear that he’ll shoot it in Calgary. So I could visualise the whole thing. We decided on A minus scale. There were about 12 mukhdas and 13 antras. It’s a very long song, and Jagjit ji dubbed it several times, he wanted to make it better.”

Sinha stated, “Jagjit ji had his arm around my shoulder. He asked me, ‘You don’t like what I did, right?’ Now look at my audacity. I told him I don’t, and he agreed that he didn’t sing it well.”

The director said that Singh recorded the track in three sessions, “That’s the version you guys hear and love so much.”