Masaba Gupta misses being a carefree child, mom Neena agrees

Adulthood isn’t all that magical and Masaba Gupta agrees. The famous fashion designer took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood and made a list of things that she misses about being a carefree child.

She penned down a note next to it dipped in nostalgia and wrote: "Missing this life when I didn’t have back pain, didn’t know what intermittent fasting was & it was totally OK to flash your underwear."

Masaba’s mom and actor Neena Gupta took to the comment section to leave amusing remarks that said, "Kahan hai vo ladki (Where is this girl)." Masaba instantly replied with a few laughing emojis: "entrepreneurship’mein busy hai (busy with entrepreneurship).”

Apart from being one of the most competitive fashion designers in the country, Masaba also likes to focus on her fitness. She recently posted a picture of her toned body and said she feels lighter than ever before.

"I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships. this to yourself every single day,’ Masaba wrote in the caption. “You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there."

While explaining that she’s dedicated towards her workouts and yoga, Masaba also talked about the importance of home food that almost cured her PCOD.

"I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10 years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus!" she added.

Masaba is also working on her Netflix show Masaba Masaba, which has been renewed for season 2.