Home > Bollywood Pooja Bhatt criticizes questions about her marriage: 'My life is not incomplete' Eesha Iftikhar | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Pooja Bhatt got candid about her marriage and criticized society’s need to poke questions about her personal life. According to Pooja, society reduces women’s worth to how she can cater to her household and how she is as a wife, which in turn trivializes all of her achievement.

Pooja Bhatt tied the knot with Manish Makhija in 2003. However, the happily-ever-after didn’t last for long as the two decided to part ways in 2014. Despite their separation, Pooja and Manish have not legally divorced each other yet.

While talking to Filmfare, the actress-director said: "No matter what we women achieve in the world, a lot of us come home and our achievements are reduced to ‘haan, theek hai na, tumne Nobel Prize jeet liya magar abhi khaane mein kya hai?’ (Good, you’ve won the Nobel Prize but what’s for dinner?)”

Pooja shared how she tackles all the interfering questions that are directed towards her based on assumptions about her personal life.

“Are you a mother? Are you not? Are you married? Are you not? I’ve been asked by so many people why aren’t you getting married again. And I tell them that I’ve grown up from thinking ‘and they lived happily ever after’ to ‘and she lived happily ever after’. I’ve been there, done that, tried it and recommended it to people too. But my life is not incomplete because I choose to live the way I do,” she added.