All the good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan: Sharat Saxena

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena opened up about his place in the current film industry and said that Bollywood is now merely a “young people’s industry.” While getting candid about his career, Sharat admitted that he feels all the good written roles for senior actors are handed over to Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan, while others like himself are left to deal with “scrapings.”

Sharat, who is known for his role in big hits like Mr India, Baghban and Krrish, recently took to his Instagram to share photographs of him all bulked up in the gym and wrote “Still trying very hard to become someone.#bollywood #hollywood #castingdirector #castingcall #hindifilms.”

These feelings were expanded upon during an interview with Rediff, when Sharat discussed how he feels about being treated as an invisible in the industry. He said:

“The film industry is a young people’s industry, old people are not required here. Unfortunately, we are not dying away. We are still alive and we still want to work. How many roles do you think are written for old people in this industry? All the good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan. Whatever scrapings are left is dished out to people like me. And we refuse them most of the time. So the amount of work that a person like me can do is almost zero.”

Sharat was most recently seen in Amit Masurkar’s directorial Sherni.