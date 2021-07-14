Home > Bollywood Sonam Kapoor gets emotional as she reunites with father Anil Kapoor after months Eesha Iftikhar | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Sonam Kapoor returned to her hometown in Mumbai on Tuesday after spending several months in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam’s dad and actor Anil Kapoor went to receive his daughter from the airport. The reunion turned emotional as Sonam broke down after hugging her father.

The paparazzi found them and shared the video in which Sonam is seen waving and greeting the photographers as she walks out of the airport terminal. When she saw her dad Anil waiting for her, she greeted him with “Hi Dad” and then Sonam was overcome by emotions as she broke down while walking towards their car.

Sonam spent the first few months of the quarantine with her family in Delhi and Mumbai, and then left for London last year in July. She recently opened up about feeling like a tourist in London and mentioned that she is “deperately” craving to return to India and be with her loved ones.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been easy on Anil Kapoor as well, who recently in an interview opened up about his kids being away from him and said:

“Like every parent everywhere, Sunita (my wife) and I miss our kids when they are away, and we worry about them constantly. But we also recognise that we’re fortunate to live in the age of technology that enables us to see them and speak with them whenever we get anxious, and that’s been a huge relief.”