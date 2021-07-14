Home > Bollywood Amala Paul talks 'finally' achieving delicate balance of 'my private life from public life' Zainab Nasir | July 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Amala Paul talks 'finally' achieving delicate balance of 'my private life from public life'

Actress Amala Paul opens up about how she wished to keep her personal life separate from her public lifein a recent interview.

In a chat with IANS, Amala said, "I am what I am. I came into the industry when I was 17 and whatever I have gone through personally reflected in my work and vice versa. I cannot take one out of the other or maybe I didn't know the art of separating the two. I can say that about myself until 2019.”

She added, "But 2020 has been a very enlightening year for me. When I was going through my father's death in a very conscious way, it was a very introspective phase for me. I had this realisation that I felt very naked. I felt like an open book. I had this realisation that I don't have anything as my own, as my private life and everything was out there. I felt like my life has been misinterpreted beyond anything I could have done."

In continuation, "When I look back, I do feel bad about it but I also have the wisdom to understand that I don't have any control over these things, and when I don't have control over these things, I can just gracefully move ahead in life. I also understand that this is part and parcel of this job and there is a social responsibility that I have. It's not just me, that is how some things are the way it is.”

She signed off by revealing, “Now, I am working on separating my private life from my work life. That is the art that I am practicing and I really want to.”